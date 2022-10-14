Bill honoring WWII veteran Indiana Hunt-Martin signed into law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week, President Biden signed a bill, introduced by Congressman Brian Higgins, into law. The bill honors World War II veteran Indiana Hunt-Martin, who served as a member of the only Black Women's Army Corps unit overseas.

The new bill designates Buffalo's Central Park Post Office, located at 170 Manhattan Avenue, as the "Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building."

"There is no doubt that Indiana Hunt-Martin was a trailblazer. Despite enduring racism and discrimination throughout her lifetime, she dutifully served her country and community," Higgins said. "Thanks to persistent advocacy from the Western New York community, her family, and support from colleagues in the House and Senate, we are proud to continue honoring her legacy and telling her story long into the future."

Hunt-Martin graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1940 and joined the Women's Army Corps in September 1944. She received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in 1945 before working for the state department of labor in New York City, Niagara Falls, and Buffalo until 1987.

Before passing on Sept. 21, 2020, at age 98, Hunt-Martin frequented the Central Park Post office at least once a week to purchase stamps, pick up mail, and send letters.