Bighorn sheep escapes habitat at Buffalo Zoo while being transferred to a different exhibit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo said a male Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep got out of his habitat Wednesday morning while staff were transferring him to a different exhibit.

According to the zoo, its established protocols were followed, and staff quickly contained the bighorn sheep, named Colby, and then transported him securely to his new habitat. The zoo said at no point was the animal outside of its grounds, and it was still closed to the public at the time. There were no injuries to staff or animals.

"Our animal care and veterinary teams prepare diligently for these scenarios, responding in an efficient and professional manner. We are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the situation. The Zoo is now open and operating as normal." - Buffalo Zoo

The zoo said the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep habitat will be undergoing a major renovation and the full herd will be on view in their temporary location on Thursday on the Destination Dinosaur Trail.