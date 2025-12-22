'Bigger than playing football': Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford surprises students with Christmas gifts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overjoyed faces of more than a dozen students at Hamlin Park School spoke for themselves on Monday afternoon. Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford surprised each with a bag filled with four to five gifts from their Amazon wish lists.

"It's a blessing," said Benford. "Something you always dream of. It's something bigger than money, it's something bigger than playing football on Sunday honestly."

Benford's 47 Hearts Foundation partnered with Kids Escaping Drugs to make this happen.

"These are kids who maybe wouldn't get a whole lot of gifts for the holidays, and this man is taking the time say not this year," explained Jodie Altman, executive director of Kids Escaping Drugs.

"It made my week, made my month, made my year," said Benford. "Stuff like this makes me happier than scoring touchdowns or getting interceptions."

Benford called up one kid at a time to give them their bag of gifts.

