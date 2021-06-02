Big win for business as baseball is back in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the Blue Jays back in Buffalo, this time with fans, nearby by businesses like the Union Pub are reaping the benefits.

"It was tough, real challenging, you know. We pushed through, tightening our belts a little bit," said Jay Medynsky the General Manager of the Union Pub, which sits directly across Swan Street from Sahlen Field.

"Just to have our regular customers, out of town people coming in and to see some smiling faces again is really a good charge that we all needed."

While, our neighbors to north can't enjoy their team in person, people are traveling to Buffalo to take in some Major League Baseball

"Excited to actually be able to go inside the stadium this year," said Ben Weil. He traveled from Queens. He goes from stadium to stadium looking to catch batting practice home runs.

"I know this city is always craving their sports, they always wanted a team."

Nearly 6,000 fans attended the Blue Jay's first game back to Buffalo.