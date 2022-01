HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company in Hamburg is warning about a person or people who are going around the area offering free smoke detector inspections and becoming belligerent when told no.

The volunteer fire company says they normally do not do this unless called out by dispatch or a call to the station at the caller's request.

Officials say if you suspect something suspicious you should contact Hamburg police or 911 and report it.