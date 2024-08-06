Big Lots set to close locations on Delaware Avenue and S Ogden Street

Big Lots is set to close its locations on Delaware Avenue and S Ogden Street, according to its website.

A banner that says "CLOSING THIS LOCATION" appears on the location pages.

The banner does not appear on the location pages for the West Seneca, Tonawanda and Depew Big Lots.

Scripps News reported last month that in a filing with federal regulators, Big Lots said it intended to close 35-40 locations in the coming year.

"In its filing, the company warned that it could struggle to meet its financial obligations as it 'intends to vigorously pursue its plans to enhance its liquidity' and improve the performance of the business. The closure of locations could allow it to liquidate assets as well as sell off some of its real estate," Scripps News reported.

