Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Big Lots set to close locations on Delaware Avenue and S Ogden Street

big lots buffalo.png
WKBW
big lots buffalo.png
Posted
and last updated

Big Lots is set to close its locations on Delaware Avenue and S Ogden Street, according to its website.

A banner that says "CLOSING THIS LOCATION" appears on the location pages.

The banner does not appear on the location pages for the West Seneca, Tonawanda and Depew Big Lots.

Scripps News reported last month that in a filing with federal regulators, Big Lots said it intended to close 35-40 locations in the coming year.

"In its filing, the company warned that it could struggle to meet its financial obligations as it 'intends to vigorously pursue its plans to enhance its liquidity' and improve the performance of the business. The closure of locations could allow it to liquidate assets as well as sell off some of its real estate," Scripps News reported.

You can find the full story here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!