BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a dog eat dog world out there, but in a friendly sort of way in the southtowns this weekend.

The Nickel City Cluster Dog Show wrapping up Sunday at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

This 3-day event featured all breeds of dogs competing in a number of different events.

Sunday also included a chance for spectators to meet the dogs and talk to their owners.

It was a popular way for dog lovers to spend the weekend, with vendors on site and refreshments for the crowd.