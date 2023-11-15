Big Ditch Brewing Company is making its way to Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Big Ditch Brewing Company announced that it will be opening up a new location in the city of Lockport.

The new tap room will be located in the Historic Post Office Building at One East Avenue across the street from the Palace Theater.

President and Co-founder of Big Ditch Brewing Company, Matt Kahn said this is a big step for the company.

“We are excited to bring our award-winning beers and high-quality pub food to the city of Lockport,” stated Kahn. “The proximity of this location to the Erie Canal, which our brewery is named after, makes this a perfect fit for our next Tap Room destination.”

The company was supposed to open up another location on Transit Road, but plans were slowed due to the pandemic

The company ended up opening a production brewery on Oak Street in downtown Buffalo.

Kahn says the possibility of a Transit Road location shouldn't be ruled out, but the main priority at the moment is the Lockport taproom.

The new location is expected to be open by mid-year in 2024.