Big crowd returns for Easter Mass at OLV

First full capacity Easter Mass in two years
wkbw
Posted at 10:08 PM, Apr 17, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's Easter Sunday and things are beginning to look a lot more like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit just over two years ago.

For many Christians, the day begins with Easter Mass.

There were a lot more people in church Sunday at Our Lady of Victory Basilica.

That's on Ridge Road in Lackawanna.

It's a celebration of the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead, but this year holds extra special meaning for many people, who are happy to be back praying in person.

The basilica is now open at full capacity for all masses and services.

