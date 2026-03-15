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Big crowd for Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade in Buffalo's First Ward

Big crowds turn out for Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Old First Ward.
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BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's St. Patrick's Day weekend, and Buffalo is turning green.

The Valley Community Association hosted its 31st annual Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday.

Scores of people lined the parade route down South Park Avenue, and along parts of Smith, Elk, Hamburg and South Streets.

The event featured bands, floats, fire and police departments, and of course lots of Irish dancers.

Organizer's say approximately 100 marching units participated this year.

Immediately following the parade was the traditional Grand Irish Hooley at the Valley Community Center.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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