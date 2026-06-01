Big Brothers Big Sisters score team-building touchdown at Buffalo Bills fieldhouse

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It may be the off-season for the Buffalo Bills, but there was still plenty of action on the turf over the weekend in Orchard Park.

The Kaleida Health Performance Center at One Bills Drive hosted a flag football event Saturday for Big Brothers Big Sisters Erie, Niagara and Southern Erie. The event brought together children, teens and mentors from across Western New York to connect through teamwork and fun on the field. Participants took part in skill-building drills and friendly scrimmages, all while building relationships with each other.

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides a safe space for children ages six through young adulthood to connect one-on-one with mentors across Erie, Niagara and Cattaraugus counties.

The organization will hold its 20th annual Fore the Children Golf Tournament at the Transit Valley Country Club on August 3. The event raises more than $50,000 each year to support Big Brothers Big Sisters' mission of connecting local children - known as 'Littles' - with 'Bigs' for impactful mentorships.

If you are interested in enrolling a child or volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, click here.

