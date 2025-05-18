Watch Now
50949_WKBW_7_Problem_Solvers_658x90.png

Actions

Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

President Joe Biden
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Alex Brandon/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden
Posted
and last updated

WASHINGTON (AP MODIFIED) — Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said Sunday.

Biden was seen last week by doctors after urinary symptoms, and a prostate nodule was found. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," his office said. "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg