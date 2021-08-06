Biden: Half of car sales to be electric vehicles by 2030

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — President Joe Biden is officially aiming to move the United States further away from fossil fuels.

The president signed an executive order that will lead to half of all vehicles sold in the U.S. be zero-emission, electric vehicles by the year 2030. Several high-ranking auto executives joined the president at the White House. He says this will help the environment and move the economy into the future.

For Steve Dietzen, the sales director of Joe Basil Chevrolet, this announcement came as no surprise.

“No, not at all,” said Dietzen.

He says, nothing changes for the way they sell the cars, and it's even less work to maintain the EVs.

“These vehicles are more maintenance-free and less likely to break than the typical combustion engines,” added Dietzen. What does this 2030 plan mean for the people who work in the automotive industry in Western New York?

The president of UAW local 774 is Wence Valentin III. He represents the workers at the General Motors Tonawanda Powertrain.

He wrote: "I feel the demand will always be there for the engines we produce. That being said we would be open to manufacturing the future electric motors needed for the Electric Vehicles." “We hope General Motors continues to look at us as part of their plans for the future and continue to invest in our facility, as they are currently doing right now."

GM released a statement about the plan for 2030, it reads in part:

“We will continue to work with the Biden Administration, Congress, and state and local governments for implementation of supportive policies for the benefit of our workforce, our dealers, our customers and their communities.”

