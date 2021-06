BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bicyclist was struck by a Buffalo police vehicle around 8:00 a.m. Friday.

Police say a B District police vehicle was responding to a fight call with lights and sirens when the bicyclist was struck at Hudson Street and West Avenue.

According to BPD, the bicyclist appeared to have suffered a broke leg and was transported to ECMC. Buffalo Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.