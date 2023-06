AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are investigating after a bicyclist was seriously injured Friday.

Police said around 11:45 a.m. Friday a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on the 1300 block of Hopkins Road. He was seriously injured and transported to ECMC.

No charges have been announced at this time.

Police are asking any residents, businesses, or drivers who may have security or dash camera video of the area or incident to contact police at (716) 689-1311.