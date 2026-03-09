Bicyclist seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bicyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after an alleged hit-and-run in Dunkirk on Sunday.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue near W Talcott Street.

Dunkirk Fire and Police say they found a bicyclist on the side of the road. The victim was taken to ECMC with serious injuries.

According to police, a white SUV hit the bicyclist and pulled over. Then two to three occupants inspected the car and continued driving on Lincoln Avenue.

An investigation is underway with officers collecting surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dunkirk Police Headquarters at (716) 366-2266.