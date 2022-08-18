Bicyclist killed on Shawnee Road, Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigating

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced a bicyclist was killed on Thursday on Shawnee Road in the Town of Wheatfield.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of 6721 Shawnee Road. According to the sheriff's office, the bicyclist entered the roadway and was struck by a dump truck traveling north. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The name of the bicyclist is being withheld pending the notification of the family. No charges have been announced at this time.