Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Abbott Road late Thursday night

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in South Buffalo that happened late Thursday night.

Officers responded to Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of a bicyclist hit by a car.

Police say the car who hit the cyclist left the scene.

The bicyclist died at the scene, according to authorities. Investigators have not yet released the victim's name or age.

Buffalo police are asking that anyone with information contact its confidential tip line, (716) 847-2255.