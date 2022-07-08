Watch Now
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Abbott Road late Thursday night

Officers responded to reports of a bicyclist hit by a car around 10 p.m.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 08:44:06-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in South Buffalo that happened late Thursday night.

Officers responded to Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of a bicyclist hit by a car.

Police say the car who hit the cyclist left the scene.

The bicyclist died at the scene, according to authorities. Investigators have not yet released the victim's name or age.

Buffalo police are asking that anyone with information contact its confidential tip line, (716) 847-2255.

