TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway into a deadly crash involving a bicyclist and a car in the Town of Tonawanda on Thursday.

It happened during morning rush hour on Sheridan Drive between Delaware Avenue and Delaware Road. Officials had that part of Sheridan Drive closed during their investigation.

Town Supervisor John Flynn said the bicyclist, now identified as 46-year-old Wilfredo Morales of Buffalo, was found dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan, 47-year-old Shaun H. Wylie of Buffalo, is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Town of Tonawanda Police at (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.

WATCH: Bicyclist hit and killed by car in Town of Tonawanda