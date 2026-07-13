Bicyclist dies from injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Town of Chautauqua

A bicyclist has died from their injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Town of Chautauqua on July 9.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said that just before 1 p.m. on July 9, deputies, along with the Chautauqua Fire Department and Chautauqua County Emergency Services, responded to Chautauqua Stedman Road in the Town of Chautauqua for a reported accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The operator of the vehicle, 19-year-old Levi J Graham of Ashville, is accused of failing to safely pass the bicyclist while traveling south on Chautauqua Stedman Road. The sheriff's office said the bicyclist was identified as 78-year-old Mary Hustead, of Chautauqua. Hustead was flown from the scene by Mercy Flight to UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA, and later died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

The sheriff's office said Graham was charged with New York State Vehicle and Traffic section 1122-A for failing to safely pass a bicyclist and will answer to the charge in the Town of Chautauqua Court at a later date.