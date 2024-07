BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Some serious pedal power returning this weekend with the 10th anniversary of the Skyride.

This event is put on by GoBike.

The Skyway was closed to traffic Sunday morning, as riders completed as many as 8 mile loops as they could between Tifft and Church Streets.

It all got underway at the Terminal B concert venue at the Outer Harbor.

The event concluded with a post party with music from a local DJ.