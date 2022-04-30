Bicycle donation event leads to free transportation for those in need

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a program designed to help people in need of a way to get around this summer.

The Erie County Department of Mental Health, and Gobike Buffalo teaming up Saturday, accepting gently used bicycles during an event on the SUNY ECC North Campus on Main Street in Williamsville.

This is the brainchild of the county's Service Link Stop program, which pairs people in need with a free bicycle.

Julianna Everydyke, the Director of Dual Recovery and Community Integration, say "At the Service Link Stop we link people to any type of needed services that they identify, and transportation has been one of the biggest ones. So being able to provide people with a free bike that they get to keep and utilize for work or getting to school, that's really beneficial to them."

This is the organization's first bicycle donation event, but organizers hope to make it an annual thing.

Volunteers were also on hand offering light bicycle repairs.