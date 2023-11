BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers is helping single-parent families celebrate the holidays.

The organization is set to host its annual "Brunch with Santa" on Dec 2. from 11am to 2pm at the BFNC Moot Center on High Street.

Families can enjoy a nice brunch, while taking part in activities, raffles and meet Kente Claus.

Reservations are required to attend. You can sign you and your family up by calling (716) 856-0363, or email Brunchwithsanta@bfnc.org.