BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two families have been displaced, following a house fire on Howell Street, in Buffalo, Monday afternoon.

Thankfully, there were no injuries, according to Buffalo Fire Department Chief Donovan.

When crews arrived, everyone in the house was either out or were not home at the time.

There was a lot of smoke upon arrival, which is when the Chief made the call to go to a second alarm.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.