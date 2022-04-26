BFD announces promotion of Wendy Majtyka-Hartman to Division Chief; first woman to hold that rank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department has announced the promotion of Wendy Majtyka-Hartman to Division Chief, the first woman to hold that rank.

Majtyka-Hartman, a Buffalo native, began her BFD career in 1998 and has risen through the ranks throughout the years. She is the daughter and sister of Buffalo Firefighter and is married to BFD Captain Stephen Hartman.

"This is a history-making day for the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Fire Department (BFD). Mayor Brown said. Division Chief Majtyka-Hartman began her fire career in 1998, and over the past 24 years she has risen through the ranks to this historic rank. She is proof positive that there’s not only a place for women in Buffalo fire service, but also a chance for them to achieve remarkable things." - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

Majtyka-Hartman, who served as a Battalion Chief for the past four years, has accomplished the following within BFD: