'Beyond Borders' exhibit at NACC highlights Hispanic art and experience

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Los Artistas del Barrio Buffalo, or LADB, have organized a collection of art pieces ranging from all sorts of mediums: paintings, hand-crafted items and photography.

The collection was named "Beyond Borders" to not only represent physical borders, but mental borders that we often face within ourselves.

Michelle Agosto, co-founder of LADB says that this exhibit is helping to let Hispanic voices be heard.

“There aren’t that many opportunities for Latino artists to come together in a collaborative effort to showcase their artwork.”

The artists that participated each have their own unique styles and specialties.

“The kind of artwork that we represent as individuals is really important,” says Agosto.

However, this exhibit has helped some artists stray away from their usual works.

Juan Martinez is known to usually work with fine pen and paper materials.

"I was not trained as a fine artist, I was trained as a commercial artist, graphic arts."

However, for this exhibit, he was able to show off his photography skills.

The photos shown in the exhibit are all from a road trip he took with his wife about eight years ago.

Between raising a family and teaching students when he moved to Buffalo in 1991, Martinez wasn't able to showcase his own work since the mid-80s.

"Beyond Borders" helped him showcase his art once again.

The exhibit runs through Saturday, November 25th. More information can be found on the NACC's site.