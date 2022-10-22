Watch Now
Beware of car thefts on the rise in East Aurora

Police say use common sense and don't leave keys in cars, which should be locked at all times
(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 7:11 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 19:11:47-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Authorities are warning people about a wave of stolen cars in East Aurora.

They posted a statement on Facebook today, saying they responded to three additional reports of stolen vehicles on Saturday.

Officers say all three cars had keys or fobs inside.

They say the best advice here is to use common sense.

Don't leave keys in your car, and make sure it's locked at all times.

Two E-bikes were also reported stolen from garages in the village, so police say to make sure they are locked up as well.

