Between backpack giveaways and kindergarten mixers, students are getting everything they need to start school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can almost hear the school bells ringing at the the 4th Annual Johnnie B. Wiley Backpack Giveaway. Mayor Byron Brown and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo handed out 2,000 free backpacks to students in attendance. Mayor Brown and PAL told 7 News each backpack was also filled with $150 worth of school supplies.

"This right here is a heavy lift for parents, to be able to provide school supplies," said Nekia Kemp, Police Athletic League Executive Director.

"It's a good load off," said Carla Jones, mom of two. "It gets you started."

Several kindergartners got their first taste of the back to school season at a kindergarten mixers just for them. The Azeem Family Foundation held the event and provided activities, resources and fun to help new students ease into the school year.

"Coming out of the pandemic the kids are really excited going back to school," said Zaheera Hemphill, Azeem Family Foundation Volunteer. "We want to celebrate them being educated and getting back into the school system."

Some students told 7 News they were already eager to get back to classes.

"I'm very excited because I love school," said Tasfiha Zaman, 4th grader.

"I'm going to make new friends and I'm going to get to learn," said A'nyis Jones, 3rd grader.

It was safe to say several older students felt confident about the start of the year. They even decided to give advice to the children starting kindergarten this Fall. Here is a list of all the great advice.

STUDENT TO STUDENT KINDERGARTEN SURVIVAL GUIDE:

(Brought to you by Buffalo School District Students)

