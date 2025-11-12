'Best Veterans Day ever': Buffalo Bills players surprise veterans at VA Hospital

Seven Buffalo Bills players spent Veterans Day at the Buffalo VA Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon to meet with veterans.

Spencer Brown, Alec Anderson, DeWayne Carter, Ja'Marcus Ingram, Joe Andreessen, Reggie Gilliam and Kingsley Jonathan went to different floors visiting with people who served our country.

"It's just as much for them as it is for me," said Brown. "Come out here and spend an hour with them is easy to do, they spent their whole life, or majority of it, serving our country. The most selfless act I think anyone can do."

Navy Veteran William Tolliver asked if he could have Brown's jersey that he was wearing. Without any hesitation Brown took it off and signed it for him. Anderson and Carter also did the same for two other veterans.

"I'm over the moon," said William Tolliver, who served in the Navy from 1981-1985. "Best Veterans Day ever!"

"I'm glad to be alive on this Veterans Day to celebrate," said Larry Scott, Air Force Veteran.

Brown's brother served in the Marines, and he has other veterans in his family.

"Growing up I always wanted to be in the military, I wanted to be a Navy SEAL," said Anderson. "So it's very humbling to go around, see what these guys gave up for our country and the benefits we have, because of them."

Anderson's great-grandfather, and grandfather served, and his cousin is currently in the Navy.

Gilliam said his aunt served in the Air Force, his grandfather in the Army. Carter's grandfather served in the Navy during Vietnam.