Bennett HS football coach nominated for NFL High School Football Coach of the Year Award

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After winning the state high school football championship in December, Bennett High School football coach Steve McDuffie is now looking to win the NFL High School Football Coach of the Year Award.

McDuffie was nominated for the award by the Buffalo Bills, as were 31 other high school football coaches, who were each nominated by their local NFL club. Two coaches will win the award, one from the AFC and one from the NFC.

Each coach was judged based on certain areas that Don Shula, the winningest NFL coach in history, excelled at during his career: character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety, and on-field success.

"We are honored to celebrate the 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees, as each embodies the integrity, commitment, and character of Coach Shula," NFL Vice President of Football Development, Roman Oben said. "High school football coaches serve as leaders and role models dedicated to shaping the lives of young high school players both on and off the field and this group represents the very best from across the country every year."

The two winners of the award will be invited to the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, and will also win a $15,000 award to their high school football program and a $10,000 cash award.

The other 30 nominees from each club will all receive a $1,000 award and a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

The winners of the Coach of the Year Award will be announced the week prior to the Pro Bowl games.