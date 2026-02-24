BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Members of the Buffalo Bengali community gathered outside of a local immigration advocate's office on Monday, saying they believe the man falsely represented himself as a licensed attorney.

Some community members spoke with 7 News about their concerns, alleging that the advocate misled clients about his legal credentials.

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane confirmed that a third party has made them aware of the allegations, but said investigators need to speak with victims to move forward with the investigation.

"We want victims to know that they will be treated with dignity, respect and compassion," said the DA's office.

The DA's office says it has an array of services to help victims, including access to translators. Anyone who thinks they're a victim should contact the office at (716) 858-2400.

WATCH: Bengali community calls for investigation into allegations of immigration fraud

Bengali community calls for investigation into allegations of immigration fraud

7 News spoke with Jennifer Behm, a Buffalo immigration attorney, about what kinds of assistance someone who isn't a licensed attorney can legally provide.

"When that line is crossed in terms of becoming the unauthorized practice of law would be when that individual who isn't an attorney is advising on legal strategy, providing very definitive legal advice," Behm said.

Behm also addressed concerns about whether victims could face immigration consequences for coming forward.

"If it were a couple of years ago, I probably would've said not necessarily, but coupled together with the fact that we have a very strict immigration environment right now and ICE has these clear quotas to apprehend any individual who is here without status or whose visa has expired," Behm said. "There's a whole variety of reasons someone could be apprehended. I think that I understand the risk and hesitancy in someone coming forward."

The immigration advocate at the center of the protest sent a message via WhatsApp saying he never represented anyone in court and only prepared forms.

No charges have been filed, and we're not naming him at this time. The International Institute said victims of potential legal fraud can also reach out to the NYS Attorney General's Office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.