Benefit for local marine hit by a car

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a generous outpouring of support for a local marine, seriously injured when he was hit by a car while out for a jog.

A benefit for Lance Corporal David Marcucci took place Saturday at the VFW Post on Walden Avenue in Lancaster.

David graduated from Hutch Tech in Buffalo, then it was off to Parris Island in South Carolina for boot camp.

He returned home hoping to become a Marine Raider in the Special Operations Unit.

He trained everyday, and last year, on june 17, he was out for a run when he was hit by a car, leaving him in a coma for more than a month.

The benefit is to help cover medical expenses on his road to recovery.

David has come a long way from that day in june of last year, dealing with brain injuries, facial fractures and multiple surgeries.