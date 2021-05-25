Bemus Point-Stow Ferry to re-start operations

STOW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bemus Point-Stow Ferry will return to service this summer.

The group of volunteers who maintain the vessel, say the boat has a busy Memorial Day Weekend planned.

Schedule of Memorial Day Weekend Events:

• Friday 5/28 4pm Re-dedication & blessing

• Saturday 5/29 Running from 11a-9p

• Sunday 5/30 Chicken BBQ Stow Landing 11:30a-2:30p

• Monday 5/31 Memorial Day At noon we will honor the military who have given the last full measure to our country.

There has been a boat ferrying people back and forth from the Bemus Point to Stow on Chautauqua Lake since 1811.

In 2018, a big problem was discovered. The hull was too thin.

“Crews cut a hole and then replaced an 8 foot by 13-foot section of the bottom of the boat,” said Bemus Point-Stow Co-President Jay Kuntz. “You don't need to know an awful lot about boats, but if you tell me that the bottom has an eight foot by 13-foot hole in it, that's a serious problem.”

The organization is still raising money to pay off the repair, but has already received significant help from the surrounding communities.

Nearby businesses in Bemus Point are thrilled to learn the ferry will be operational again after its three-year hiatus.

“The area itself is filled with such rich history, that it's nice to be able to keep one of our treasures going,” said Scott Costantini, a server at The Village Casino, and also a history teacher.

