Bemus Point man arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced a Bemus Point man has been arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors.

21-year-old Devien A. Denson allegedly engaged in activity with a minor victim using an online social media platform between July and August. The sheriff's office said Denson is accused of sending obscene images to the minor victim.

He was arrested for second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child. He will appear in Town of Ellery Court at a later date.