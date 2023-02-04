Below zero windchills throughout Western New York causes extreme concern for the homeless population

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The below-zero windchills and "Code Blue 15" in effect in Western New York are causing extreme concerns for the homeless population.

"My plans are to just stay as warm as possible," experiencing homelessness himself Nick Penny said.

Penny went to Friend of Night People to grab a warm meal before heading to a Code Blue shelter for the night.

"I've been homeless for about three years now," he said.

Relieving, Penny described, are the resources Buffalo offers Western New York's most vulnerable.

"I dont know what I would do without them," he shared.

Executive Director for Friends of Night People Joseph Heary said they try to get everyone to a shelter when the weather is bad.

"We just want everyone to be safe," Heary stated.

Blankets, hand and feet warmers and gloves, Heary shared, are just some of the things they supply to those without.

Shelters Available:



Holy Cross - Niagara St.

586 Genesee St.

In need of more shelters?

call 2-1-1



In efforts to walk in someone else's shoes, the Ken-ton community gathered at Hoover to take time to pay it forward at the 36th annual sleep-out.

"I wouldn't miss it," supporting community member Virgina Biggie said.

This is a family affair for her and her granddaughters as this is their 12th year participating. Those who attend the sleep out have an opportunity to donate clothes, food and money to the Ken-ton closet and Ken-ton family support center.

"Thats really your cause in life is to help other people," Biggie said.

In years past participants would sleep in boxes outside. Yet due to concerning temperatures, the sleep out has become a sleep in. The Superintendent of Schools, Sabatino Cimato even gearing up with his box, said sticking together is what it's all about.

"Its really about giving. Its about having that center that core in our community that we're all trying to help each other as one community," he said.