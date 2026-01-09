LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — For nearly 40 years, Jim Schifla has been a custodian at Lancaster Middle School, the school he attended in the late 1950s. On Tuesday, Schifla retired and was sent off with a party from the whole staff.

"Couldn't wait to get to work," said Schifla.

Schifla attended Lancaster Middle School in the late 1950s. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1963 and was drafted into the Army in 1965. In 1966, he went to Vietnam to serve for 13 months.

When he came back home, like many veterans, Schifla was disrespected and neglected. He couldn't get a job for a while.

"I worked in the bar business, bowling alley," said Schifla.

WATCH: Beloved Lancaster Middle School custodian and Vietnam veteran retires after nearly 40 years

In 1977, he applied for a custodian position with Lancaster, but never heard back. Ten years later, he tried again and got the job.

"Stars were in alignment for me to get the job," he said.

By 1997, Schifla became the head custodian, a position he held until Tuesday when he retired.

After all these years, he said the greatest enjoyment has been his interactions with the staff and kids.

"Everything," said Schifla when asked about what the students meant. "They keep me young. I talk to them all the time."