Bellwoods Brewery to hold one-day pop-up shop in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bellwoods Brewery, based in Toronto, Ontario, will hold a one-day pop-up shop in Buffalo.

The Beer Keep, located at 1002 Elmwood Ave in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village, will host the pop-up shop beginning at noon on December 18. It will feature specialty beers from Bellwoods, not typically available in the U.S., on draft and in bottles all available to go.

Butter Block, a Buffalo bakery, will also be part of the pop-up with baked goods and pastries.

We’re thrilled to open our doors to such a prolific brand as Bellwoods. Buffalo’s beer community, like all our communities, thrives on exciting partnerships like this giving birth to new experiences for everyone. We hope we can add value to our neighbors and community this holiday season with this fun event. - Cory Muscato, The Beer Keep's Director of Operations

