Bella Kids Spring Sale kicks off with family-friendly deals

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bella Kids Spring Sale has kicked off, offering families in the Buffalo area a chance to snag significant savings on children’s clothing and gear.

Prices start as low as three shirts for $5, making it a prime opportunity for parents looking to outfit their growing kids amid rising costs.

Rebecca Snyder, a local mother, highlighted the benefits of the sale.

“Whether you're looking for high-end stuff or bargains, you're going to find it, these discounts can go a long way," Snyder said.

She noted that for just a couple of dollars, she can purchase items like sandals and shorts, which kids tend to outgrow quickly.

“I feel better because I've only spent $2 or $3, and 60 to 70% of that goes to another family,” Snyder added.

Fellow shopper Kaitlyn Hirgstetter-O'Dee praised the resale model.

“It'll just be used for a short amount of time and then be able to give it back to the community and sell it to the next family," Hirgstetter-O'Dee said.

This year's sale features a wide variety of items, including bassinets priced at $50, well below the online retail price of $150.

Kristi Mora, the founder of Bella Kids, expressed her excitement about the event.

“It’s bigger, more selection, and more exciting because we’re thinking about Fourth of July outfits, swimwear, ride-on toys, wagons, and slides for the kids," Mora said.

In addition to shopping, the Bella Kids sale is also hosting a diaper and hygiene drive for Western New York for Hope, encouraging community members to contribute to local families in need.

The Bella Kids Spring Sale is located at Grapevine Banquets and is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and offering 50% off all items on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.