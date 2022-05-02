Bella Kids pop up shopping event meeting the needs of consumers

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — With inflation pushing up the price of just about everything, the Bella Kids pop-up shopping event is helping consumers make ends meet.

Many waited outside the Bella Kids store located at the Transitown Plaza for the pop-up sale that allowed families to resale their items, make some money, and purchase some items.

A mother and consignor of Bella Kids who have been selling and buying from the store for the past eight years say she doesn't shop at regular department stores anymore.

"I get all my kid's clothes and all of their toys at consignment. It's 90 percent cheaper half of the time," says Teresa Caraco. "I also sell here. I clean out all of their things and bring them here. Half the time, I make more money than I spend, so it's so easy. It's a no-brainer to me."

Bella Kids has provided these opportunities three times a year for the past ten years.

The founder of Bella Kids, Kristi Mora, says families are given an opportunity to sell and choose from endless items to purchase.

"It's a great opportunity for families to turn their items in that their children no longer use or wear," Mora says. "Or that they have outgrown, toys that they are no interested anymore and make 60 percent of the value of that in a check."

Mora says she sees an increase in sellers and consumers now more than ever because of inflation.

"This sale, in particular, we saw many new shoppers come in, and I think it's related to that rising cost in inflation that's hurting everybody's pocketbook," says Mora.

This giving store is also making a nice gesture for local charity partnerships.

"For this particular sale, we did the Buffalo united for Afghans and refugees and the Priscilla Wells project, which will combine efforts to make sure they get all the things they need," says Jamie Potash, a Media Relations Communications of Bella Kids.

Some are saying every item in the Bella Kids store has a home.

"Everyone wants to help everyone else and get rid of their things, and most of the time, you'll find the price very well and affordable," says Teresa Caraco.

The next sale will be on August 26-28, and it's a back-to-school sale, so parents will have the chance to purchase some affordable items.

