Bella Kids Pop-Up sale returning to Western New York this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bella Kids Pop-Up Sale will return to Western New York this weekend.

From March 31 through April 2 the children's pop-up consignment event will take place at the former Steinmart in the Premier Plaza at 7992 Transit Road.

Organizers say it will feature over 70,000 baby and children’s items. It will also now include women’s items with the addition of Bella Chic.

"Since 2012, Bella Kids has been a staple for thousands of local families seeking an outlet to make extra money while consigning and saving additional funds as a shopper. Shoppers are still seeking relief from unaffordable prices in an inflated economy. Further, families desire sustainable shopping options that make them feel good about their purchases more than ever," a release says.

The release also says that Bella Kids will support The Ronald McDonald House of WNY with different fundraising efforts in-store and donate 100% of proceeds of VIP Charity Presale Tickets sold. In addition, Bella Kids will donate truckloads of unsold items to not-for-profit groups.

