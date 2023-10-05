Behind the scenes maneuvering for key NYS Assembly district already underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The next election for the New York State Legislature will not occur for 13 months, but behind-the-scenes maneuvering for a key Assembly district is already underway.

If changes in the 142nd State Assembly district seat, now occupied by Democrat Patrick Burke of Orchard Park occur, the move could figure even more in a possible major realignment of the local political landscape.

Several sources say that Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns, a Democrat who won on the Republican and Conservative lines, is discussing a challenge to Burke in a bid that could return him to the Assembly seat he held before. Kearns this week would only say he remains focused on his role as county clerk, but he did not deny that he's considered a return to Albany.

The move could make political sense for Kearns who has been under fire as the county and state comptrollers conduct an audit to determine how $114,000 in cash disappeared from his office. Controversy has also surrounded claims he used taxpayer money for advertising.

A return to his old district could land Kearns in friendly political turf where he's well-known and won three previous runs for the Assembly.

As a Democrat, he could compete in his party primary, presumably against Burke, but could also run on the Republican and Conservative lines where he has compiled an impressive record of winning in Democratic territory.

Burke faces his own possible difficulties, several entities are probing allegations of sexual harassment lodged by fired former staffers, which he denies.