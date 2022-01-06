Before lake effect blast, surfers hit the waves of Lake Erie

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — January 5th, with over a foot of snowfall in the forecast, about five Western New Yorkers grabbed their boards.

Not their snowboards, their surfboards.

Nicholas Camposeo and his friends braved the slightly-above-freezing water at Hamburg Beach. The Lake Erie surfers rode every wave they could.

“Going to catch one more. The sun just set, so sneak in one more ride before the snow comes and the wind goes away,” said Camposeo.

The big lake waves came a head of a cold front that is set to bring over a foot of snow to some south of Buffalo.

“It’s really tough it’s a really strong current. The waves can kind of come from nowhere sometime. So, you’ll see nothing and all of a sudden you see a nice sized wave right in front of you. So, you always have to be ready,” added Camposeo.

He said anytime the surf is up, he and his friends try to catch some waves, no matter the temperature.