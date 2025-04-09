'Been very helpful': Career fair connects hundreds of students to employers from all across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 1,000 students were at Buffalo RiverWorks Tuesday morning for a career fair hosted by Be Your Own Hero. The nonprofit looks to empower students by connecting them directly to career options.

"Been very helpful,"said Abdul Sharian, 11th grader at Lackawanna High School. "I'm looking into new careers to see what I can do, and what fits me."

WKBW Student speaks to employer at Tuesday's career fair



The event was open to young professionals ages 16-26. High schools got to interact with more than 75 employers who were there.

"I brought 11 resumes," said Ean Wagner, of Barker. "I handed out a few, hopefully I get a good job opportunity." Wagner is looking to join the Army, and then have a career in plumbing.

WKBW Students speak to employer at career fair

"I've been wanting to be law enforcement for the longest," said Sharahzadiinah Yasharahla, of Buffalo. Yasharahla attends YouthBuild, and is already involved in career training. She said this event introduced her to new things in the medical field.

Timothy Chatmon, who also attends YouthBuild, was is interested in mechanics, construction, and welding. "A lot of them were here," said Chatmon.

