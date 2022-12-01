'Beds for Kidz' program reaches milestone

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The "Beds for Kidz" program which provides children with safe, comfortable sleep has reached a milestone.

The program started in 2019 as a result of efforts by Sr. Nora Sweeney, DC, a social worker at the Mount St. Mary’s Neighborhood Health Center, and Dave Maries, a member of the Board of Directors for the Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation.

Sweeny witnessed children in the community she serves sleeping on floors, towels, and even lawn chairs and knew she had to take action. She brought it to the attention of Maries. As a result, the Beds for Kidz program was launched to provide children with bed packages that include a comfortable mattress, soft pillow, clean sheets, and a warm quilt.

The program has now surpassed its 225th bed package which means 225 children are now enjoying safe, comfortable sleep.

“Beds for Kidz was established and privately funded by a multitude of donors partnering with a wonderful corporation that chooses to remain anonymous. The Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation would like to celebrate them for giving the gift of restful sleep to a current total of 225 children! We share our immense gratitude for their support. A special heartfelt thank you to Sr. Nora and Dave - because this could not have happened without your vision and diligent work!" - Ashley Misko, Executive Director of the Mount St. Mary’s Foundation

You can find more information on the program here.