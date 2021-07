BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Now to the big reveal for a young Cheektowaga girl who is battling brain cancer.

An organization called, Special Spaces Buffalo marked its 100th bedroom makeover in Western New York Saturday.

Volunteers spent the day creating a special bedroom made especially for 8 year old Kirsten Sacco.

This makeover provides comfort and hope, not just for Kirsten, but for her mom and dad and sister as well.

Kirsten was also treated to a day of fun while volunteers finished their work.