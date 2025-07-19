Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Beauty is in bloom at East Side Garden Walk in Buffalo

Garden lovers flock to East Side Garden Walk in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Many neighborhoods in Buffalo are swarming with garden lovers this weekend.

The East Side Garden Walk is back for its eighth year.

It's a free self guided tour featuring more than one-hundred beautiful gardens

A lot of people just enjoying the explosion of colors and aromas, while others are just out looking for ideas for their own green spaces.

The East Side Garden Walk continues Sunday from 10 until 4.

You can pick up your free map at MLK Park near the Masten District sign near Fillmore and North Parade.

They are also available at People's Park on Main Street across from Jewett Parkway.

