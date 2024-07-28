Beauty in bloom at Buffalo Garden Walk

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A lot of people are giving their green thumbs a good workout.

Garden Walk Buffalo making its return this weekend, celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Organizers say it's the largest of its kind in America.

This self-guided tour is absolutely free.

Simply pick up a map and embark on a journey through more than 300 Queen City gardens.

They will be marked with signs out in front to make them easy to spot.

You can pick up a map at Canisius High School, St. Mark School or West Side Community Services.

The Garden Walk continues Sunday from 10 until 4, rain or shine.