Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Beauty in bloom at Buffalo Garden Walk

Beauty in bloom at Buffalo Garden Walk
Posted at
and last updated

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A lot of people are giving their green thumbs a good workout.

Garden Walk Buffalo making its return this weekend, celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Organizers say it's the largest of its kind in America.

This self-guided tour is absolutely free.

Simply pick up a map and embark on a journey through more than 300 Queen City gardens.

They will be marked with signs out in front to make them easy to spot.

You can pick up a map at Canisius High School, St. Mark School or West Side Community Services.

The Garden Walk continues Sunday from 10 until 4, rain or shine.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!