Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration Weekend returns to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Celebration Weekend is kicking off in the City of Buffalo.

The annual event celebrates all types of art that make Western New York unique.

A schedule of this year's festivities can be found here:



August 22nd - V.I.P reception at the Burchfield Penney Art Center on Elmwood Avenue starting at 5:00.

August 23rd - Backyard BBQ at Duende at Silo City on Silo City Row starting at 6:00. Tickets can be bought here.

August 24th - Beau Fleuve Golf Open at the South Park Golf Course starting at 2:00. Tickets can be bought here.

August 25th - 8th Annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration at the Buffalo Central Terminal from 2:00-9:00. There will be a multi-stage musical extravaganza, art installations, exhibits and more. Tickets can be bought here.

More information about this year's celebration can be found here.