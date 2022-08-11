Watch Now
Beach advisory lifted at Olcott Beach after closure due to water quality

Posted at 3:14 PM, Aug 11, 2022
OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beach advisory has been lifted at Olcott Beach after it was closed to swimming due to water quality.

The Niagara County Department of Health announced that recent surveillance sampling conducted on Monday determined the water was not suitable for swimming "because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality."

This was the fifth time a beach advisory was issued for Olcott Beach since July 12.

On Thursday, officials announced the water is suitable for swimming and the beach advisory was lifted.

You can find a timeline below:

  • July 12: Beach advisory issued
  • July 16: Beach advisory lifted
  • July 19: Beach advisory issued
  • July 21: Beach advisory lifted
  • July 26: Beach advisory issued
  • July 28: Beach advisory lifted
  • August 3: Beach advisory issued
  • August 6: Beach advisory lifted
  • August 9: Beach advisory issued
  • August 11: Beach advisory lifted
