OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health announced after surveillance sampling conducted Tuesday the water at Olcott Beach is not suitable for swimming because of "unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality."

The department says unusually heavy wave action is likely the cause of the poor water quality.

In an agreement with the Town of Newfane the department of health says it will not sample the beach anymore this year and the beach will now be closed for the season.